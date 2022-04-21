Suspect arrested, charged in recent Independence homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection in a homicide last week in Independence, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri Police responded Wednesday night to East 72nd Street and Lydia Avenue to set up a barricade to help arrest an Independence homicide suspect. Police said the suspect surrendered to police without incident.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Darrel Montel Maggard who faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The homicide incident took place last Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. outside a residence near E. 35th Street and E. 35th Court.

Police responded to a shots fired call where they found a victim , identified as 51-year-old George R. Dale, of KCMO, in the parking lot of Cargo Largo.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

