Book People—podcast hosts, bookstagrammers, booksellers, and other folks who read advance releases of books for a living—have for months been telling me to read one new book in particular: Julissa Arce’s You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation. And I’m glad I did. It’s a tour de force nonfiction manifesto that rips to shreds the lie that assimilation leads to belonging. In doing so, she explores so many of the themes—the pain of trying to fit a mold or a place that doesn’t want you, the isolation that comes with “American success”—that I had wanted to discuss through the art of fiction in Olga, only with a surgical precision that ignited something in my soul. I loved this book so much!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO