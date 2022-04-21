AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

The Denver Broncos will have little to do for the early portion of the NFL Draft, but general manager George Paton is hardly bothered by that. The Broncos traded the No. 9 and No. 40 picks to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, meaning the Broncos will not be on the clock until the No. 64 pick. While not an ideal scenario from a draft standpoint, Paton is completely unbothered by the lack of picks because of the reason behind it.

