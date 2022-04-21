ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

By Logan Ulrich
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos CB Patrick Surtain II said there is a different energy around the team after Russell Wilson‘s addition: “You can tell the energy’s been different. The culture is different.” (ProFootballTalk) Denver hosted Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson for a top 30 visit on Tuesday. (Mike...

The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots might make another change to their receiving corps fairly soon. Earlier this month, the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That acquisition has pushed N’Keal Harry further down the depth chart. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo recently spoke to Harry’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bobby Wagner Clarifies Comments About Heading To Denver

If All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner had his way, he wouldn’t be with the Los Angeles Rams. After all, he claims he said to Russell Wilson during a call that “Nah, my heart is in Seattle.”. Unfortunately, the team where he played for a decade released him. That decision...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former All-Pro WR Hints at Signing with Broncos

In yet another example of the Russell Wilson Effect, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson would consider putting off retirement to catch passes from the Denver Broncos' franchise quarterback. Jackson, an unrestricted free agent mulling his NFL future, made the admission during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Ashley...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Broncos GM George Paton hopes Bradley Chubb remains with the team 'for a long time'

Four years ago, the Denver Broncos made North Carolina State edge rusher Bradley Chubb the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft, hoping to pair him with incumbent star Von Miller to give themselves one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Chubb and Miller did just that in Chubb's first NFL season, combining for 26.5 sacks as they each played 16 games.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Get Kyler Murray For Zach Wilson, Picks

It's that time of year again. Each spring, as the NFL draft approaches, ESPN's Bill Barnwell puts together a mock draft where every single pick in the first round has a trade. That's right. All 32 picks feature some sort of transaction, whether it's just an exchange of draft capital or a deal involving both picks and players.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great quote about lack of draft picks

The Denver Broncos will have little to do for the early portion of the NFL Draft, but general manager George Paton is hardly bothered by that. The Broncos traded the No. 9 and No. 40 picks to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, meaning the Broncos will not be on the clock until the No. 64 pick. While not an ideal scenario from a draft standpoint, Paton is completely unbothered by the lack of picks because of the reason behind it.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos' QB Russell Wilson Predicts 'A Lot of Showtime Games' in the AFC West

Frustrated by facing the internal battles for AFC West supremacy without a heavyweight quarterback to call his own, Denver Broncos' GM George Paton went and acquired his very own ruthless gladiator in Russell Wilson. In times past, acquiring a signal-caller of such magnitude would have made the Broncos immediate favorites for the division title.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Chiefs, Packers among teams most likely to trade up; Chargers, Giants candidates to move down

If the 2022 NFL offseason is any indication, the draft could be chock-full of not only picks but trades. After a frenzied free agency that saw plenty of big names moved, it's possible this year's rookies will enter amid more wheeling and dealing, with several teams owning multiple first-round picks and a haze of general uncertainty clouding the top of the class.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Broncos gave up high picks for Wilson but still have 9 left

No. 64. DENVER BRONCOS (7-10) LAST SEASON: The Broncos’ post-Peyton Manning slide continued after journeyman QB Teddy Bridgewater beat out incumbent Drew Lock in training camp and went 7-7 before a season-ending concussion in December. Lock started and lost the last three games, securing Denver’s fifth consecutive losing season and sixth straight season without a playoff berth. That doomed head coach Vic Fangio, whose defensive prowess was undermined for a second straight season by obdurate offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s throwback game plans and another awful special teams showing under Tom McMahon. GM George Paton fired Fangio and most of his staff and hired head coac Nathaniel Hackett, then acquired QB Russell Wilson from Seattle for a package of players and picks, including this year’s first-rounder, the ninth overall selection.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeSean Jackson interested in joining Russell Wilson with Broncos

DeSean Jackson is trying his luck with a roster spot by shooting his shot at the great QBs in the league. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Ashley Nicole Moss, Jackson immediately makes it clear that he’s leaning toward retirement after 14 seasons in the league. But the WR adds he’ll return next season if the right opportunity presents itself. “I know I announced it and I said I was gonna play but at this point — where I’m at in my life — it gotta be the right fit,” Jackson says.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders legend Daryle Lamonica has Died

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost legendary quarterback Daryle Lamonica. The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Thursday morning to a local news affiliate in Fresno, FOX26 News. Police and an ambulance were called to Lamonica’s home in Fresno to investigate a potential natural death. Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed to FOX26...
NFL

