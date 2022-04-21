‘Less is More’ advertising campaign arrives on mass transit around Burien

BAT Theatre board members celebrate the kick-off of the “Less Is More” campaign and their new bus ad promoting BAT Theatre. Photo credit: Timothy Aguero Photography

South King County cultural attractions invite locals to drop devices and get outside with a new ad campaign.

” lands on your public transit ride this week. Look out for this awareness campaign educating riders on the many cultural attractions available in South King County, now offering outdoor activities for Spring. On King County Metro and Sound Transit Light Rail, ads encourage self-care and invite commuters from all over the region to log off their digital devices and get outside.

Riders are invited to enjoy “Less screen time, more play time” with BAT Theatre and “Menos aislar, más celebrar” (less isolation, more celebration) by connecting to Alimentando al Pueblo, an organization promoting healing through community, food, and celebration in Highline.

The group of eleven organizations, members of South King County’s Cultural Coalition (SoCoCulture), pooled their resources, and with the help of a grant from 4Culture, raised enough funds to advertise on transit. Advertising is a marketing expense most cultural organizations in our region cannot afford, creating a barrier for them to connect with local and regional audiences.

The campaign runs on transit through June and there’s information online at https://sococulture.org/more.

Participating Organizations:

This pilot project was organized by 4Culture, Pacific Bonsai Museum, and SoCoCulture to learn how to implement a collaborative marketing campaign and develop a model for others to follow in their efforts to increase access to audiences.