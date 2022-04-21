ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li: Porches, garages and community

By Grant Li
Daily Northwestern
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe might take it for granted now, but the garage wasn’t always at the front of the house. Of course, before there were cars, there were no garages, but even with the advent of cars, it was not always the case that we had a front-facing garage. They were often detached,...

Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

These Spanish Architects Are Revitalizing Structures Sustainably

The Spanish architects José Selgas and Lucía Cano are known for using curved surfaces, bright colors, and high-tech materials to create attention-getting buildings. But they also know that the less you build, the less carbon will be emitted into the atmosphere, reducing buildings’ contribution to global warming. And that means that renovating, as opposed to tearing down and starting over, is the greenest thing an architect can do. Outside Madrid, the couple, whose firm is known as SelgasCano, practiced what they preach, turning a cluster of rudimentary farm buildings into a weekend compound for themselves and their two sons, doing as little as possible to the original structures. The pair met regularly with builder Luismi Quintana and carpenter Rubén Criba to discuss what materials they had on hand and how they could best employ them. Most of the wood came from the existing house. They raised some of the roofs (Selgas is six four) and added windows, sometimes chiseling irregular holes in concrete walls, then inserting panes of clear acrylic. But they stuck to the agricultural buildings’ footprints. “The scale of the house was really nice. We didn’t need anything else,” says Cano. Adds Selgas, “Wasting space is a problem for our society. You should create space you’re going to use.” When the four-year renovation was complete, a neighbor came to see it. Entering the building, Cano recalls, “she said, ‘But you have done nothing!’ I said, ‘That’s the greatest compliment.’” selgascano.net —F.A.B.
VISUAL ART
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Northwestern

No Mow May pushes residents to swap grass cutters for gardens

When heavy rains hit Lovelace Park three years ago, Evanston resident Sigrid Pilgrim said the city couldn’t use its heavy mowing equipment on the wet ground. Instead, the city let the grass grow freely. “The grass was about two feet tall, and it just looked absolutely gorgeous,” Pilgrim said....
EVANSTON, IL
PopSugar

12 Solar Lights That Will Illuminate Your Outdoor Space

From cozy outdoor couches to dining sets for all your entertaining needs and even sleek fire pits and tables, there's nothing we love more than sprucing up our outdoor spaces. If you're on a mission to revamp your outdoor space for the warmer weather, changing the furniture and decor isn't enough. Adding the right amount of outdoor lighting can set the vibe and ambience. It's truly the cherry on top of a welcoming space. We rounded up the best outdoor solar lighting for patios, backyards, balconies, decks, and more.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Home Tool modular furniture is a kitchen, work area, closet space saver

When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY
Apartment Therapy

5 Organizing Solutions for Small-Space Dwellers Under $20 (Yes, Please!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Organizational tools for homes can be surprisingly expensive. I know I’m not the only one who has walked into The Container Store and walked out in a daze, wondering how I spent $200 on items for streamlining my pantry.
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Spanish Architects Craft a Cozy Igloo for Their Daughter’s Bedroom

For two Spanish architects living and working in a cavernous, minimally insulated warehouse, the question of where to put their daughter’s bedroom was solved with an Arctic solution. Mireia Luzárraga and Alejandro Muiño of studio Takk fashioned an individual igloo for their little one, constructed primarily from materials leftover from their other projects.
DESIGN
thespruce.com

Why Cottagecore Design Is a Must-Try Style for Spring

Every spring, thanks to our major urge to clean and start fresh, we often seek a style overhaul. And with its wildflowers and pastels, it should come as no surprise that there's one aesthetic we have on the brain right now. That's right: cottagecore’s moment is continuing to thrive in the design world.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tree Hugger

Couple Swaps Extra-Large House for Deluxe 300-Square-Foot Tiny Home

The stereotypical view of tiny houses is that it's usually people of younger generations who are building, buying, and living in them, since conventional housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable and out of reach for first-time homebuyers. But go deeper past these stereotypes, and one will see that there is also...
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Three Converted Wine Silos Add Living Space to a Waterfront Rooftop in Amsterdam

When big cities need to scrounge up developable land for their expanding populations, they often turn to underutilized industrial areas that occupy what would otherwise be prime real estate. In the Eastern port of Amsterdam, a new neighborhood called Cruquiuseiland is developing into a mixed urban quarter for living and working along the junction of two waterways.
LIFESTYLE

