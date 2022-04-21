ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Biden administration's policies are stretching border agents 'thin': Judd

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Judd shared how border patrol agents are already ‘stretched thin’ with the current number of border arrests a day, and how it will only get worse if Title 42 is revoked on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’. BRANDON JUDD:...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

whocarez
2d ago

an open border policy is hard to control especially when domestic terrorist Joe is shipping them wherever they want to go

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

738K+
Followers
152K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy