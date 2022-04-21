The Biden administration's policies are stretching border agents 'thin': Judd
Brandon Judd shared how border patrol agents are already ‘stretched thin’ with the current number of border arrests a day, and how it will only get worse if Title 42 is revoked on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’. BRANDON JUDD:...
Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire teams up on Tuesday with President Biden at an event in her home state to showcase the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure the president signed into law last autumn. Spotlighting the landmark legislation, the biggest infusion of federal dollars...
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
"The View's" Sunny Hostin claimed Thursday that former President Donald Trump "ran the country into the ground," but failed to mention the multiple crises facing Americans under the past 15 months of President Biden's administration. During a segment discussing the Senate candidacies of celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former...
Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany questioned the White House's confidence in President Biden after he was caught using cue cards after his Ukraine gaffe suggesting ousting Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This press shop must be scared out of their mind," McEnany told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday. Biden...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
A group of more than 500 Iranian American scientists, scholars and engineers urged President Biden Tuesday to not remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations as nuclear talks stall. Biden made bringing Tehran back under a nuclear deal a cornerstone of his...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
