ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO searching for 2 suspects for fraudulent use of a credit card connected to auto theft

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3joN_0fFMPCQy00
Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card Suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an Auto Theft originally reported near Spring Glen Road and Beach Boulevard.

During the auto theft, the victim’s credit cards were taken as well.

Following the theft, the victim’s credit cards were used at a local business in the 8000 block of Beach Boulevard.

The pictured suspects were seen on surveillance video utilizing the stolen credit cards to purchase numerous items.

If you have any information on the possible suspects, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

Rental property owner uncovers body in Jacksonville backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A rental property owner was cleaning up a home for rent in the Allendale area on Wednesday when he found a body in the backyard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said JSO received a 911 call at about...
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.  According to Crime Stoppers, around 2:00 p.m. on March 12, the man in the video below was caught on camera opening the door of a truck. He reportedly stole a toolbox, Dell laptop, and an Apple iPad, […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

2 suspects in custody in Orange Park home invasion

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two suspects in an Orange Park home invasion case have been taken into custody, according to authorities. Connor Malinis, 21, was arrested Tuesday. He was captured in St. Johns County, handed over to Clay County deputies and then booked into the Clay County jail on one count of armed home invasion and three counts of false imprisonment.
ORANGE PARK, FL
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Theft#Jso
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy