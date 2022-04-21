Minot Police Dept. honors outstanding employees

I remember this tragic day, the events that unfolded still are hard to understand, how someone so callous could just simply drive away. The morning of March 21st of this year, here in Mandan, was flat-out terrible. The news came out that there was a hit-and-run accident that left the body of a 77-year-old man dead on the ground. This was a vicious act with zero signs of regret. Valleynewslive.com reported later on that day "Mandan Police say a Bismarck Police officer saw the suspect’s vehicle driving in Bismarck. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect did not stop. The vehicle drove off the roadway, down a hill, and into the parking lot of the Motel 6, striking the building" 39-year-old Wade Bison of Fargo was arrested. Yesterday he appeared in a courtroom at Morton County Courthouse to enter his plea.

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO