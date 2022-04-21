ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot Police Dept. honors outstanding employees

By Becky Farr
kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinot, ND (KXNET) — Two of the Minot Police Department’s top employees received special recognition Wednesday. Selected by their peers who have been recognized in the past, Master Officer Taylor Jensen was named the 2021 Officer of...

www.kxnet.com

KFYR-TV

Minot Police recognize officer, civilian employee of the year

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department announced its 2021 employees of the year. Taylor Jenson was named the officer of the year. She has been with the Minot Police Department for nine years. Jenson has worked as a K9 handler and leader of the bomb squad since June.
MINOT, ND
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell man accused of selling stolen firearms

A Kalispell man is being held on a $25,000 bond for allegedly stealing and selling three firearms from a house guest in 2021. Steven Salvador Reyes, 43, faces a felony theft charge in Flathead County District Court. He was booked into the county jail on April 19. His arraignment is set for May 12. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the missing firearms in late January when their owner reported them as stolen. She told deputies that she brought the guns, which are not described in court documents, with her when she moved into the home of...
KALISPELL, MT
Person
John Klug
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Police investigating shooting death of Minot man Friday morning

Minot, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide that occurred in Minot early Friday morning. At 12:41 a.m., police responded to a northwest Minot address for a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a residence with blood coming from his body. After arriving, officers […]
MINOT, ND
KNOX News Radio

Drug probe results in numerous arrests in GF, EGF

Four people face charges ranging from third-degree murder … to first-degree controlled substance distribution … to fentanyl possession … as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the Grand Forks area. Stephanie Hageman and Summer Allery of Grand Forks… Shaun Cole of East Grand Forks.. and Joseph...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KFYR-TV

Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While most people stayed off the roads during the blizzard, those who didn’t kept law enforcement busy. The Dickinson Police Department investigated nine property crashes and an additional 19 calls for stuck or stranded motorists. The Bismarck Police Department was called to 17 car accidents...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s Hit & Run Fatality – Life With No Parole For Suspect?

I remember this tragic day, the events that unfolded still are hard to understand, how someone so callous could just simply drive away. The morning of March 21st of this year, here in Mandan, was flat-out terrible. The news came out that there was a hit-and-run accident that left the body of a 77-year-old man dead on the ground. This was a vicious act with zero signs of regret. Valleynewslive.com reported later on that day "Mandan Police say a Bismarck Police officer saw the suspect’s vehicle driving in Bismarck. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect did not stop. The vehicle drove off the roadway, down a hill, and into the parking lot of the Motel 6, striking the building" 39-year-old Wade Bison of Fargo was arrested. Yesterday he appeared in a courtroom at Morton County Courthouse to enter his plea.
MANDAN, ND
Q2 News

Man arrested following robbery at Billings convenience store

A man was arrested in Billings Friday night after he allegedly stole from a Heights convenience store, threatened an employee, then fled police. Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said in a tweet that the suspect stole several items from the Holiday Store at 1020 Main St., then tried to run over an employee in the parking lot.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KX News

Arrest made in string of vehicle break-ins

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — KX News spoke with one of the people whose property was found during the investigation of 36-year-old Tyler Nantt. 18-year-old Ethan Stotz says he woke up on a normal day prepared to go to work. “I got into my car, looked around and realized that everything was kind of missing and […]
BISMARCK, ND

