Tony Jones talks Jazz vs Mavs, Luka return(?) + other NBA Playoff storylines

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dallas Mavericks haven't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since they made their run to a championship in 2011. It has been over a decade of heartbreak for Mavs fans, as they've been eliminated two years in a row by the LA Clippers in the first round. The script looked to be the same when Luka Doncic got hurt in the final game of the season as the Mavs went to face the Utah Jazz.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO