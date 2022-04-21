ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Tony Jones talks Jazz vs Mavs, Luka return(?) + other NBA Playoff storylines

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s Tony Jones joins The Drive to discuss...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Blast Jazz For Losing To Mavericks Without Luka Doncic: "Jazz Perimeter Defenders Couldn't Guard Their Own Shadows"

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dallas Mavericks haven't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since they made their run to a championship in 2011. It has been over a decade of heartbreak for Mavs fans, as they've been eliminated two years in a row by the LA Clippers in the first round. The script looked to be the same when Luka Doncic got hurt in the final game of the season as the Mavs went to face the Utah Jazz.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Jazz#Mavs#Athletic
NBC Sports

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Raptors' Barnes wins NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Mobley

NEW YORK — (AP) — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland's Evan Mobley in a close vote. Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Kidd: Mavericks' Luka Doncic (calf) game-time decision on Saturday

According to head coach Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (calf) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 4 contest against the Utah Jazz. Despite earlier reports indicating Luka Doncic was planning to play, the Mavericks are considering their superstar a game-time decision on Saturday. Expect Jalen Brunson to continue playing a lead offensive role against a Jazz unit allowing a 120.1 defensive rating this postseason if Doncic is ruled out again.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy