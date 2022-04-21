Tony Jones talks Jazz vs Mavs, Luka return(?) + other NBA Playoff storylines

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
For a small chunk of Kyrie Irving's basketball career, he wore Boston green. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Celtics' biggest star and leading offensive scorer. Irving would end up leaving the franchise after just 127 games, giving up on the team and burning many bridges on his way out.
The Utah Jazz lost their first home playoff game to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night, 126-118. After conceding 18 three-pointers in the game, the Jazz find themselves in trouble in their first-round series. With Luka Doncic soon to return for the Dallas Mavericks, the Jazz are in desperate need of...
Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
View the original article to see embedded media. The Dallas Mavericks haven't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since they made their run to a championship in 2011. It has been over a decade of heartbreak for Mavs fans, as they've been eliminated two years in a row by the LA Clippers in the first round. The script looked to be the same when Luka Doncic got hurt in the final game of the season as the Mavs went to face the Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz haven’t given their fans much to cheer about of late. Donovan Mitchell and Co. have underperformed against a Dallas Mavericks side without Luka Doncic and now trail 1-2. But beyond the two-games-to-one deficit, the one-court product has just been ghastly to witness by the eye-test alone....
The Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference on Saturday in Utah. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
The Dallas Mavericks took home Game 3 of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz. Thanks to strong nights from a couple of former Detroit Pistons, the Mavericks thwarted the Jazz’s comeback attempt to win 126-118. Both guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Reggie Bullock put up double-digit nights, to...
If you told Dallas Mavericks fans they’d be up 2-1 against the Utah Jazz through three games before the series started, all without Luka Doncic, you’d be hard-pressed to find one who’d believe you. After Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain in the final game of the...
Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
NEW YORK — (AP) — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland's Evan Mobley in a close vote. Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.
DALLAS — The opening round of the NBA playoffs for the Dallas Mavericks has shifted to Utah where the No. 5 seeded Utah Jazz have welcomed the No. 4 seeded Mavericks to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah with the series lead on the line. After Donovan Mitchell...
The No. 5 seed Utah Jazz (1-2) host the No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks (2-1) Saturday for Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Tip-off at Vivint Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
A big slate of games across the NBA on Saturday, as some pivotal matchups could put teams one step closer to the second round, while one team has a shot to be the first to make it there. Watch the NBA Playoffs on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream.
According to head coach Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (calf) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 4 contest against the Utah Jazz. Despite earlier reports indicating Luka Doncic was planning to play, the Mavericks are considering their superstar a game-time decision on Saturday. Expect Jalen Brunson to continue playing a lead offensive role against a Jazz unit allowing a 120.1 defensive rating this postseason if Doncic is ruled out again.
