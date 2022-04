Mace Baudro, a member of the Free Men of the Sea, a pirate history reenactment group, carries Lucas Galatioto, 7, of North Haven back where he got him from after Lucas portrayed the victim, as the judge, portrayed by Mack Gauthier, right, the theatre specialist at Mystic Seaport Museum, looks on after a mock trial held by the two pirates Wednesday, April 20, 2022, during the first day of the two-day Pirate Days event at the Mystic Seaport Museum. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mystic — Ahoy, mateys, Pirate Days be back at Mystic Seaport Museum.

The two-day event, which started Wednesday, includes activities such as a treasure hunt and live demonstrations by the historical reenactment group Free Men of the Sea.

Members of the group, which is based in East Hampton, said they are volunteering their time during the event.