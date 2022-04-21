Chris Young coming to Lorain County for concert benefitting St. Jude’s
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Country singer Chris Young is coming to Lorain County next week for St. Jude Jam, a benefit concert presented by Cleveland’s Country 99.5 WGAR to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at The Stocker Arts Center on Lorain County Community College's campus.
The acoustic show will open up with special guest Jackson Dean.
Tickets are on sale for $40, which can be purchased online or the Stocker Arts Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
