Lorain County, OH

Chris Young coming to Lorain County for concert benefitting St. Jude’s

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URUAO_0fFMLfPP00

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Country singer Chris Young is coming to Lorain County next week for St. Jude Jam, a benefit concert presented by Cleveland’s Country 99.5 WGAR to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at The Stocker Arts Center on Lorain County Community College’s campus.

The acoustic show will open up with special guest Jackson Dean.

Tickets are on sale for $40, which can be purchased online or the Stocker Arts Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLEVELAND, OH
