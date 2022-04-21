ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Renames Final Two Streets With Ties To The Confederacy

By Samantha Gilstrap
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced two new street names on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Commission’s street...

Sean Ramos
2d ago

Glad u got this done in the meantime a useless Kuhn is going to get paid 576 K for doing nothing….. oh that’s rite that’s you divert strategy

