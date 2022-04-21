Charlotte Renames Final Two Streets With Ties To The Confederacy

DaBaby is trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him reportedly punching his own artist Wisdom. In a clip posted on @prince_mazani’s Instagram account on Saturday (April 23), DaBaby is walking backstage at what appears to be inside a stadium when suddenly he swings on Wisdom, who is an artist on the North Carolina rapper’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. In the video, it appears as if DaBaby and Wisdom both connected with their punches but suffered no severe injuries. Thankfully, the fight was quickly broken up by security guards, personnel and some police officers.

