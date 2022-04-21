ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Tax reform among proudest accomplishments for Grand Island senator

Cover picture for the articleAccording to that Gallup poll in 2020 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque, that’s down 3% from just 4 years before. Not only did students and...

The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WEKU

In Ohio's GOP Senate race, there are Trump wannabees — but no Trump endorsement

Looking to put his mark on the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump has made dozens of endorsements in congressional contests across the U.S. But he has yet to pick a favorite candidate in one hotly contested race: the Ohio GOP Senate primary. It's a state where Trump is popular — he carried Ohio easily both times he ran for president — but so far none of the contenders has gotten his nod.
OHIO STATE
KSNB Local4

YRTC-Hastings earns top marks in recent PREA audit

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Hastings has earned a report of 100 percent compliance on its federally mandated Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) audit, which measures 42 different standards. This accomplishment follows a stellar December PREA report achieved by sister facility YRTC-Kearney. YRTC-Hastings serves...
HASTINGS, NE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan deal on pandemic aid funding Monday, settling on $10 billion for added testing, treatment, and vaccines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney released separate statements Monday afternoon announcing the compromise, although Schumer was disappointed negotiators didn’t reach an […] The post U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSNB Local4

GICC staff and students clean up the community

Wednesday marks the end of the short 60-day session of the legislature, and Grand island senator Ray Aguilar spoke with local four about his role in the legislature. According to that Gallup poll in 2020 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque, that’s down 3% from just 4 years before.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Governor, some state senators celebrate pro-law enforcement bills

High winds caused street closures in Hastings, but turns out it’s because of something that happened in early March. Super strong winds, hot temperatures, and severe weather as we finish up the work week. New rehab gym open at CHI Health St. Francis. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:36...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts proud of pro-law enforcement funding

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Pete Ricketts taunted his pro-law enforcement bills signed into law on Thursday. One of those bills is LB1270, which helps agencies not only hire new officers, but also goes towards retaining them. The other bill, LB1014, will allocate over $47 million of American Rescue Plan Money to help expand the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

