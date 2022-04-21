ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

15-year-old shot, killed in Bandon

By News Staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANDON, Ore. - At 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, the Coos County 911 Center received a 911 call that a shooting had occurred at an apartment located at 1574 Harvard Street in Bandon, the Coos County District Attorney's Office said. Police and medical personnel...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Parolee arrested in Riverside hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez

A Riverside parolee will face a judge Friday after being arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle.Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the March 1 collision on Main Street near Poplar that killed Javier Gonzalez, who police say had been riding north, the wrong way on the street. The teen sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a black pickup truck going south on Main Street.The truck left the scene without stopping, but police say the collision was captured on surveillance...
RIVERSIDE, CA
kpic

Man accused in shooting death of teen brother owned several firearms, police say

BANDON, Ore. - A teen is dead, and his half brother is behind bars, suspected of pulling the trigger. Bandon Police say several firearms were found in the home where 15-year-old Finnian Lewis was allegedly shot and killed by his half brother, 24-year-old Torin Mowrey. The shooting happened Wednesday, April 20 at the Harvard Street Apartments.
BANDON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bandon, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bandon, OR
City
North Bend, OR
City
Coquille, OR
Coos County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Coos County, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fox40jackson.com

80-year-old homeowner shoots, kills would-be armed robber: police

An 80-year-old Michigan man was released from police custody after it was determined he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man who intended to rob his home Thursday, police said. The elderly man sprung into action to defend himself and his belongings after a 31-year-old armed intruder...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Finnian#The Oregon State Police#Bandon Police
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead and a man was hospitalized on Friday night. Officers responded to an underpass near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. and found two people “suffering from gunshot wounds,” Phoenix police said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

Birmingham recall: 15-year-old paperboy struck, killed by motorist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day in 1933, 15-year-old Thomas Eugene McGiboney, nicknamed “T.E.,” was struck and killed by a driver while delivering The Birmingham Age-Herald, according to news reports from the time. His sister Helen later wrote a brief biography of T.E. in a memorial book called “Treasured Memories.” She wrote that T.E. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kpic

Suspect in shooting death of Bandon teen is victim's half-brother, DA says

BANDON, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney has identified the suspect in the shooting death of a 15-year old Bandon boy. "The suspect in the death of 15-year-old Finnian Lewis is identified as 24-year-old Torin Syrus Mowery," DA Paul Frasier reported late Wednesday night. Mowery is the half-brother...
BANDON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy