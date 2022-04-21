ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming 2-1-1 gets grant through Wyoming Community Foundation

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – Through a generous grant award of $10,000 made possible by various funds at the Wyoming Community Foundation, Wyoming 2-1-1 and Kinship Connections of Wyoming will be able to further expand public awareness about their services and have support for general operations.

Wyoming 2-1-1 is a statewide provider of information and referral services. Since Wyoming 2-1-1 opened its doors in 2011, it has handled more than 44,500 inquiries for help. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential and multilingual service available to all residents across Wyoming.

Wyoming 2-1-1 connects individuals to over 2,500 programs across Wyoming. Services such as shelter; food; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; programs for children, youth and families; support for veterans, seniors and persons with disabilities, and support for community crisis and disaster recovery can all be found in their database.

To find resources, individuals can either dial 2-1-1 and speak with a community resource specialist, they can text their zip code to 898-211, or they can visit www.wyoming211.org and use the guided search for services in their community.

In November 2019, Wyoming 2-1-1 launched Kinship Connections of Wyoming, a free information, referral and advocacy program for kinship caregivers, offering a variety of referral services, emotional support, case management and outreach to meet the needs of kinship families. The program piloted in Laramie and Natrona counties and has been providing services statewide since February 2022.

To learn more about Wyoming 2-1-1, or to donate, visit www.wyoming211.org or contact Sabrina Lane at 307-433-3076 or manager@wyoming211.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

5 of Wyoming’s Most Dangerous Animals

As the weather gets warmer, more of us will be out and about in the grand wilderness known as Wyoming. With this, there is an opportunity to see the amazing wildlife that Wyoming has to offer. This, however, could lead to some dangerous situations. Though there are plenty of animals...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Cheney Leads In Total Fundraising, Still Trails In Money From Wyoming

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney continued to lead all of her GOP primary challengers in fundraising for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat for the first quarter of 2022, but trailed her former political ally Harriet Hageman in raising money in Wyoming. Reports...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
NBC Chicago

Montana Sheriff Says Hiker Killed, Grizzly Bear Suspected

A Montana man who went missing while hiking earlier this week was killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The victim was identified as Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston. No details were provided on where he was found or why...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Charity#Kinship Connections#Wyoming 2 1 1#Na
NewsTalk 95.5

MDT Shares Timely Warning For Montana Marijuana Users

The sale of recreational cannabis was legalized in January, but that doesn't mean you can drive under the influence. The Montana Department of Transportation recently sent out a message to marijuana users in the state on April 20, a date celebrated by users of marijuana around the world. It turns...
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Governor prioritizes emergency medical services in 2022

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's Health Task Force and the Wyoming Department of Health have been working on ideas for improvements to the delivery of health care in Wyoming. A major focus in the early months is on emergency medical services (EMS). Regional EMS providers have struggled to sustain operations in recent years due to a combination of factors, including low call volume, high cost of operations, staffing and volunteer shortages, and reimbursement for services. ...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSEN AM 1150

Another DISASTER In Montana

Don't worry about a thing, I'm not blogging about my sports brackets understanding or abilities! The book I'll have up for grabs Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia is, "Montana Disasters: True Stories of Treasure State Tragedies and Triumphs," by 4th generation Butch Larcombe. Mr. Larcombe grew up over in Malta, worked 30 years as a reporter & editor for Montana newspapers & at Montana Magazine. It's all here, it's all true, everything from earthquakes to plane crashes & train wrecks in between. Check out this rip roaring page turner from Farcountry Press in Helena, at www.farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. I found the chapter on the flood of '64, over on the Blackfeet Reservation particularly fascinating...
MONTANA STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming reallocates $1.8 M in ERAP funds to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for the State of Wyoming has reallocated $1.8 million of its funding to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. Wyoming was the first state to reallocate federal emergency rental assistance (ERA) funding to a tribe, reallocating $1 million to the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing Program in January.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Crowd protests outside of future Casper abortion clinic

Roughly 150 people protested Thursday outside an abortion clinic now under construction in Casper. The prayer event took place during the evening commute at one of Casper’s busier intersections, Second and McKinley. Some protesters carried signs with sayings such as “Remember the unborn” and “Life, the first inalienable right.” Protester Molly Moore brought a rosary and a dish of blessing salt “to keep evil out of this place.” ...
CASPER, WY
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana and Texas DUI Stats Couldn’t Be Further Apart

Driving Under the Influence is one of the major causes of auto accidents and deaths every year in the USA. The year 2020, being the first of the COVID pandemic, shows a clear trend shift when it comes to drunk driving fatalities. And between the neighboring states of Louisiana and Texas, when it comes to the the DUI numbers, one state is headed in the right direction and the other ranks as one of the worst.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wyoming News

In Laramie County and across Wyoming, your money doesn't go as far as it used to

CHEYENNE – If you're noticing that your money doesn't go as far as it used to, you're not alone, new economic statistics confirm. Statewide, the inflation rate for the fourth quarter of last year was a whopping 9.3% higher than it was in the same three-month period of 2021. That was the highest increase since 1981 from one quarter in a given year versus the same quarter in the previous year, according to the latest Wyoming Cost of Living Index. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy