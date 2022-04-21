Wyoming 2-1-1 gets grant through Wyoming Community Foundation

CHEYENNE – Through a generous grant award of $10,000 made possible by various funds at the Wyoming Community Foundation, Wyoming 2-1-1 and Kinship Connections of Wyoming will be able to further expand public awareness about their services and have support for general operations.

Wyoming 2-1-1 is a statewide provider of information and referral services. Since Wyoming 2-1-1 opened its doors in 2011, it has handled more than 44,500 inquiries for help. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential and multilingual service available to all residents across Wyoming.

Wyoming 2-1-1 connects individuals to over 2,500 programs across Wyoming. Services such as shelter; food; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; programs for children, youth and families; support for veterans, seniors and persons with disabilities, and support for community crisis and disaster recovery can all be found in their database.

To find resources, individuals can either dial 2-1-1 and speak with a community resource specialist, they can text their zip code to 898-211, or they can visit www.wyoming211.org and use the guided search for services in their community.

In November 2019, Wyoming 2-1-1 launched Kinship Connections of Wyoming, a free information, referral and advocacy program for kinship caregivers, offering a variety of referral services, emotional support, case management and outreach to meet the needs of kinship families. The program piloted in Laramie and Natrona counties and has been providing services statewide since February 2022.

To learn more about Wyoming 2-1-1, or to donate, visit www.wyoming211.org or contact Sabrina Lane at 307-433-3076 or manager@wyoming211.org.