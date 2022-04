CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The semi that blocked the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge for hours finally makes it to the other side. The bridge was closed just after 9 a.m. and reopened after 1 p.m. because the semi flipped on it side on a sharp curve of the bridge on the Kentucky side.

CAIRO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO