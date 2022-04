The Lake Superior Zoo is ecstatic with the arrival of twin baby Pygmy Slow Lorises. The babies were discovered by Bethany one of the Zookeepers on March 1. The proud parents are mom Colby who is 5 years old and dad Giorgio who is four years old and first-time parents. The zoo is happy to report that they are both doing an amazing job taking care of the new arrivals. Apparently, twin births are very common with this species.

DULUTH, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO