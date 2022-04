The Los Angeles Dodgers have won nine out of their last 10 games to start the 2022 MLB season, cruising to a 10-3 record and an early lead in the NL West race. Friday night's victory came in the form of a 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres, their first win against their divisional rivals on the 2022 season and their tenth in a row dating back to 2021.The Boys in Blue were backed by a nearly lights out pitching performance from their pitching staff, who allowed just four hits on the evening, and a three homer night from the offense...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO