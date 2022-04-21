ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City middle school teacher apologizes for past racist posts

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgK6a_0fFMIQIR00

Editor’s Note: This article contains quotes from tweets containing vulgarities, obscenities and language that some may find offensive.

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A middle school teacher in Junction City is apologizing for several racist posts she made on Twitter containing slurs and expletives targeting African-Americans and Mexicans.

Topeka cannabis dispensary searched by police on 4/20

Annemarie Charland is a 6th-grade math teacher with USD 475 at the Junction City Middle School. Recently, she was found to have made several insensitive and racist comments on her personal Twitter. Some of the tweets appear to have been posted nearly a decade ago. The account in question has since been deleted.

Screen grabs from the account were posted online to a Facebook group called “Expose the racist!” in March. From there it spread to parents in Junction City who have since taken to their own social media accounts to call for the school district to take action against Charland.

VIDEO: Topeka building’s protested demolition hits nearby car

The following are all quotes from tweets that came from Charland’s Twitter account:

  • “@TheFunnyRacist: Why did the black man cross the road? Who the f— cares and why was he out of the field? @LimeTimeRhymes”
  • “Let’s go back to white presidents… @TheFunnyRacist”
  • “This black man is #creepy”
  • “When black people wear black at night… #lookingtogethit”
  • “If you’re an illegal, gtfo. Idc who you are. And if you get caught years later, don’t b—- when they wanna deport you. #paytheprice”
  • “Only proper white kids play the quiet game..”
  • “Nowwww what race are they? Steriotypes are correct.”
  • “Twinkles with my n—–“
  • “I need some assistance…. 4 kids-monsters more like, Mexican box house, ghetto. #CallMe”
  • “My n—– @timmaymerry @bradklush instagram.com/p/XL_0fWgYOR”
  • “@TheFunnyRacist: What is common between the human race and jelly beans? Nobody likes the black ones. @hai_bae”
  • “@Trent_Hustle concerned with the fact that we have a black president.”
  • “@TooRacist: Roses are red… Violets are blue… Most criminals are black….. Not racist, just true… Can I laugh at this? Yes? Ok good”
  • “When my black teacher says “axed”… Am I allowed to correct him? #asked #studentbecomestheteacher”
Kansas sheriff searching for suspects in Topeka home burglary

Despite some local media outlets reporting an email went to parents saying the district was investigating the issue, a spokesperson for USD 475 told KSNT 27 News that is not true.

“We confirmed with the building principal, and she said she had not sent anything out to parents regarding this situation,” said Tina Kausler, Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools for USD 475.

Charland appeared to confirm the legitimacy of the tweets and apologized in the following comment she gave to the Manhattan Mercury :

“I have grown a lot since that time and understand that these posts were ignorant and hurtful,” she said. “My education and experience since 2014 have opened my eyes to how impactful insensitive tweets such as these are. These posts do not reflect the person I am today.”

When interviewed by a reporter with KSNT 27 News about the situation, USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston made the following comments:

How does the timestamp on the posts weigh into the discussion?

“Anytime there is accusations or anything pertaining to personnel matters, we do our due diligence in order to see if there is anything of substance to it,” Eggleston said. “Then a decision or discussion will take place, but of course, anytime we talk about personnel matters — those are matters of privacy. Nothing a district can really disclose at this present moment. There are no actions that need to take place.”

Going off of that, is there any decision on if that staff member is going to be terminated?

“Again, that’s a personnel matter,” Eggleston said. “Nothing that we can disclose and nothing that has been determined at this present moment.”

In a situation like this, what are the steps the school usually takes?

“Anytime there are accusations made, we will investigate and see if there is any justification of validity,” Eggleston said. “If necessary, we’ll follow whatever the policies that the board of education has implemented and has in place.”

USD 475 could not say whether or not Charland was still employed with the district, but she was still listed in Junction City Middle School’s online staff directory as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 5

Related
KSNT News

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Police Department originally reported the suspect’s age was 21. This story has been updated to reflect his age according to his birthday shown on inmate records. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, of Topeka, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Junction City, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Society
Junction City, KS
Society
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Topeka, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Education
CBS Chicago

Teachers at Highland Middle School shave their heads to support fellow colleague

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some teachers in Libertyville volunteer for a hair-raising experience. And it was all for a good cause.Eight teachers at Highland Middle School shaved their heads Friday. They made the bold move to raise money for a French teacher who is battling ovarian cancer.The students voted on which teachers they wanted to see bald. Friday, the teachers faced the hair clippers while the kids cheered them on.Even though the teachers lost their hair, they are all winners. The event raised more than $14,000.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#African Americans#Mexicans
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
KSNT News

Heavy police presence near Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was on the scene of a situation near Gage Park. There was a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers responded to an incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. According to a press release, the Topeka Police Department said that upon arrival at […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a shooting in Topeka on Friday night. Just before 11:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22, officers with the Topeka Police Department say they were called to the 500 block of SW Lane with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Thieves target Topeka cemeteries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being warned by the Topeka Police Department to stay alert for thefts occurring at local cemeteries. On Friday, the TPD announced via Facebook that Topekans should keep an eye out for suspicious activities in and around local cemeteries. The post went on to say the police department has received reports […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy