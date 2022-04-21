ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Ongoing rain and snow melt have contributed to significant rises along the Red River north of Fargo. Rises are already ongoing near Grand Forks. Major flood stage is anticipated. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 47.0 feet, Hill St railroad closure and 4th St NW road closure to be assembled. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Saturday was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 47.5 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing snow and rain have contributed to further rises along the Red River. Crest is anticipated beyond the forecast period. Drayton`s forecast crest is currently approximately 47.5 feet, although this could rise or fall based on ongoing rainfall and snow melt observations. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CDT, emergency management reported water flowing over roadways along and near US Highway 2, including near the cities for Solway and Bemidji. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bemidji, Baudette, Redby, Blackduck, Red Lake, Lower Red Lake, Middle River, Ponemah, Kelliher, Upper Red Lake, Grygla, Wilton, Tenstrike, Shevlin, Lavinia, Little Rock, Goodridge, Turtle River, Waskish and Otto.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clearwater The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * At 1158 AM CDT, the public reported ongoing flooding over US Highway 2 and Minnesota Highway 92. Debris has been washed onto roadways. Minnesota Highway 92 between Highway 32 and 59 are closed. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bagley, Clearbrook, Rice Lake, Leonard, Ebro, Weme, northwestern Lower Rice Lake and northern White Earth Nation. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
County
West Feliciana Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Donaldsonville, LA
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
City
Reserve, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Glenrock, Bill and Deer Creek. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Hubbard; Lake of the Woods; Marshall; Pennington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CDT, emergency management reported water flowing over roadways along and near US Highway 2, including near the cities for Solway and Bemidji. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bemidji, Baudette, Redby, Blackduck, Red Lake, Lower Red Lake, Middle River, Ponemah, Kelliher, Upper Red Lake, Grygla, Wilton, Tenstrike, Shevlin, Lavinia, Little Rock, Goodridge, Turtle River, Waskish and Otto.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Ransom, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Grand Forks; LaMoure; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill TORNADO WATCH 147 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRAND FORKS LAMOURE RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. In Minnesota, Big Stone and Traverse Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#East Baton Rouge#Pointe Coupee Parishes#Donaldsonville Reserve
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation and then heavy snow expected. Total ice accumulations up to a quarter inch and total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a slow transition from rain and mixed precipitation to snow from west to east across the warned area today.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills HEAVY SNOW MOVING THROUGH THE AREA A band of moderate to heavy snow will move through the eastern Black Hills foothills and adjacent plains through early afternoon. A quick 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this band and winds gusting over 50 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Motorist should expect impacted driving conditions with slushy roads and limited visibilities. Snow should begin to diminish in the early to mid afternoon.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy