Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 22:17:00 Expires: 2022-04-21 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Madison; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Locally intense snow showers expected this afternoon and early this evening Locally intense snow showers and/or snow bands are expected to develop by mid-afternoon, and move south-southeast near and along the Continental Divide into parts of southwest Montana before ending this evening. Within these snow showers and snow bands, expect visibility to be reduced to one-half mile or less at times, with roads possibly become slushy or briefly snow-covered. If traveling through these areas, expect rapidly changing conditions near and within these showers.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches in the central Black Hills, and 12 to 24 inches in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Harrison * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS AFTERNOON Northeast winds from Lake Superior will continue to produce areas of patchy dense fog for the next few hours around the Twin Ports, portions of the South Shore, and around Chequamegon Bay. Visibility as low as 1/4 mile will be possible. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog and use reduced speed. The areas of patchy dense fog are expected to dissipate once winds shift to the south later this afternoon.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. .Ongoing river rises are anticipated. This forecast update is primarily for backwater effected sites. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sand Hill River at Climax. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bordeaux. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. In Minnesota, Big Stone and Traverse Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Hanson, Beadle, Brule, Douglas, Jerauld, Sanborn, Aurora, Davison and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, Corson, Campbell and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills HEAVY SNOW MOVING THROUGH THE AREA A band of moderate to heavy snow will move through the eastern Black Hills foothills and adjacent plains through early afternoon. A quick 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this band and winds gusting over 50 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Motorist should expect impacted driving conditions with slushy roads and limited visibilities. Snow should begin to diminish in the early to mid afternoon.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kingsbury, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kingsbury; Miner HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Kingsbury and Miner Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Weld County, Sedgwick County, Phillips County, Central and Southern Weld County, Morgan County, Logan County, Washington County and Larimer County below 6000 feet and Northwest Weld County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Jerauld; Sanborn HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn and Aurora Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

