Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Weld County, Sedgwick County, Phillips County, Central and Southern Weld County, Morgan County, Logan County, Washington County and Larimer County below 6000 feet and Northwest Weld County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0