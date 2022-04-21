ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS AFTERNOON Northeast winds from Lake Superior will continue to produce areas of patchy dense fog for the next few hours around the Twin Ports, portions of the South Shore, and around Chequamegon Bay. Visibility as low as 1/4 mile will be possible. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog and use reduced speed. The areas of patchy dense fog are expected to dissipate once winds shift to the south later this afternoon.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS AFTERNOON Northeast winds from Lake Superior will continue to produce areas of patchy dense fog for the next few hours around the Twin Ports, portions of the South Shore, and around Chequamegon Bay. Visibility as low as 1/4 mile will be possible. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog and use reduced speed. The areas of patchy dense fog are expected to dissipate once winds shift to the south later this afternoon.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .Rain and snowmelt have contributed to fast rises along the Red River north of Fargo. Additional rises are anticipated over the next few days as snow continues to melt. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 31.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Madison; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Locally intense snow showers expected this afternoon and early this evening Locally intense snow showers and/or snow bands are expected to develop by mid-afternoon, and move south-southeast near and along the Continental Divide into parts of southwest Montana before ending this evening. Within these snow showers and snow bands, expect visibility to be reduced to one-half mile or less at times, with roads possibly become slushy or briefly snow-covered. If traveling through these areas, expect rapidly changing conditions near and within these showers.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#San Juan#Lifeguard
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills HEAVY SNOW MOVING THROUGH THE AREA A band of moderate to heavy snow will move through the eastern Black Hills foothills and adjacent plains through early afternoon. A quick 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this band and winds gusting over 50 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Motorist should expect impacted driving conditions with slushy roads and limited visibilities. Snow should begin to diminish in the early to mid afternoon.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches in the central Black Hills, and 12 to 24 inches in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with higher amounts possible in the Pine Ridge of northern Sheridan County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over western and northern portions of Sheridan county. Strong winds could cause damage to snow covered trees and power lines. Visibility may be reduced to a half a mile or less with the heaviest snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Hanson, Beadle, Brule, Douglas, Jerauld, Sanborn, Aurora, Davison and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bordeaux. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. In Minnesota, Big Stone and Traverse Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE..Central Carbon County and the North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Jerauld; Sanborn HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn and Aurora Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Castro, Hale, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Hale; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Bailey, Hale, Lamb, Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch through this afternoon. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches for elevations above 4500 feet, with up to 12 inches in the higher terrain of the Snowy Mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snowfall is primarily expected to affect areas at elevations above 4500 feet, including Kings Hill and Lewistown Divide.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing snow and rain have contributed to further rises along the Red River. Crest is anticipated beyond the forecast period. Drayton`s forecast crest is currently approximately 47.5 feet, although this could rise or fall based on ongoing rainfall and snow melt observations. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy