DULUTH, MN – With the new shipping season now getting back underway, we caught up with a recently retired captain who spent nearly 45 years out on the Great Lakes. Raymond Sheldon was captain of the Joseph L. Block for nearly three decades shipping raw materials such as iron ore and limestone between the Twin Ports and the North Shore. He has seen many changes in the industry over the years such as reduced manning, ship designs for more efficient loading and unloading, and the improvement of electronics for navigation. Additionally, he says he always enjoyed coming into the Duluth Port.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO