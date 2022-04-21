ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News set to host new outdoor enthusiast event

By Dana Hazzard
 2 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News has partnered with the 733d Force Support Squadron for Outdoor Enthusiast Event at Newport News Park April 23.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the activities feature a hot air balloon, paddle boat, kayak, and canoe rides, a rowing regatta, parkour station, rock wall, lumberjack shows, volleyball, yoga, inflatable obstacle courses, axe throwing, and nature walks. The event also features children’s activities, food and craft beer vendors, and much more.

Food vendors include Atomic Dog, Ben & Jerry’s, El Coqui, Kona Ice, Marco’s Pizza and We Are Nuts.

For more information and lists of the entertainment schedules, visit nnparks.com .

