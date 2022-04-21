ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Netflix's Largest Shareholder Lost Over $400 Million, Backed Out of Investment

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 2 days ago

It has been a turbulent week for Netflix as the streaming service's stock has tumbled after the company disclosed a major loss of subscribers in the first quarter of 2021 and predicted even more would be lost in the second quarter of the year. As a result of the change in...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Netflix Makes Major Change to TV App

Netflix has announced a big change to the TV app for the streaming service, one that personalizes the experience further for users. Confirmed in a blog post on their official site, Netflix announced their rolling out a Category Hub in the TV Menu for all members that specifically includes users favorite genres but also new categories of films, series and specials, that might appeal to their interest. The service notes that by adding these personalized categories they're hoping users will save some time instead of scrolling through "endless rows" of content. They write: "We're always looking to improve the member experience. We hope this new feature will make it easier to find your most beloved categories and explore new genres when you're craving some adventure (or fantasy or musicals or...)."
Bill Ackman
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
protocol.com

After its share price dropped 35%, Netflix employees want extra stock

Netflix’s stock price has fallen almost 70% since November, and employees aren’t happy about it. According to the Information, Netflix employees asked the company’s leaders on Wednesday to issue them more equity grants to offset the drop. Shares of Netflix declined 35% that day( after the company revealed that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade and could lose another 2 million in the coming quarter.
hypebeast.com

Netflix’s Market Cap Plummets by $54 Billion USD in a Day

Netflix has now lost more than $50 billion USD in market cap since it published its Q1 financials. On Wednesday during an earnings call, the streaming giant reported a net loss for the first time since October of 2011, causing investors and shareholders to sell off its shares at an alarming rate. By the end of the day, Netflix’s stock price dropped a staggering 35%, marking the biggest fall for the company since 2004 and one of the biggest single-day losses in the stock exchange’s history, equating to roughly $54 billion USD.
FOXBusiness

Netflix share price 'aggressively hit' by Ackman exit

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" portfolio manager Robert Cantwell weighed in on the Netflix stock, saying billionaire Bill Ackman's exit contributed to the share price getting hit aggressively. ROBERT CANTWELL: It's great that Bill puts his investment thesis out there when he buys something, and he put his...
TheWrap

Netflix Stock Dips Again in Second Day of Freefall

Netflix stock failed to rebound Thursday from a beatdown that came on the heels of news that it is hemorrhaging subscribers worldwide – a second day of staggering losses after 37% of the streaming giant’s share value was wiped out Wednesday. Netflix stock dropped to $215.50 per share...
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Lists Reason Behind Its Bullishness On Amazon Ahead Of Q1

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), leaving its price target unchanged at $4,100 (38.3% upside) ahead of its Q1 FY22 results. Amazon had spent more money on e-commerce-focused CapEx in the last two years than it has in the prior decade preceding the pandemic, with greater willingness to own fulfillment/transport assets. It looked to insource more of its delivery to drive savings vs. outsourcing to couriers at their markups.
