One of Netflix's Largest Shareholder Lost Over $400 Million, Backed Out of Investment

Netflix has announced a big change to the TV app for the streaming service, one that personalizes the experience further for users. Confirmed in a blog post on their official site, Netflix announced their rolling out a Category Hub in the TV Menu for all members that specifically includes users favorite genres but also new categories of films, series and specials, that might appeal to their interest. The service notes that by adding these personalized categories they're hoping users will save some time instead of scrolling through "endless rows" of content. They write: "We're always looking to improve the member experience. We hope this new feature will make it easier to find your most beloved categories and explore new genres when you're craving some adventure (or fantasy or musicals or...)."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO