Hyannis woman, 34, identified as victim in fatal Cape rollover

By Gwen Egan
 2 days ago

Laura Walsh was identified but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Laura Walsh, 34, of Hyannis was identified as the sole fatality in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday in Centerville.

Police responded to the scene of a crash at 695 South Main St. at 1:41 a.m. to find Walsh trapped in the vehicle, according to Cape Cod Times.

The 2011 Toyota 4Runner was on its side. The car hit multiple utility poles but was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Emergency personnel used hydraulic equipment to remove Walsh from the car. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but the incident is under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department’s Traffic Unit, according to Lt. Mark Mellyn.

