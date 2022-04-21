Steam Deck's Dock Accessory Gets Major Upgrade Ahead Of Launch

It's been a great week for PS5 restocks so far and, according to The Shortcut's Matt Swider, that trend will continue into the weekend. With Best Buy's restock this morning now sold out, the next big PS5 restock at GameStop is reportedly coming on Saturday, April 23, when stores open. Since there is no published list of which locations will have a restock, now is a good time to call your local store and (politely) ask if they'll be participating this weekend. This PS5 restock is expected to offer multiple bundle prices for the two different versions of the consoles, which likely means there will be plenty to go around at the stores that have supplies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO