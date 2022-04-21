ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rules may be eased for Indian migrants to fill UK's shortage of 'hundreds of thousands' of IT workers, Boris Johnson says

By Harriet Line
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson opened the door last night to easing immigration rules with India, saying that the UK is short of ‘hundreds of thousands’ of IT experts.

The Government is aiming to secure a free trade agreement (FTA) with India by the end of 2022 – and the PM signalled a relaxation of immigration rules could be part of it.

‘We are aiming for an FTA by the end of the year,’ Mr Johnson said. ‘On immigration I’ve always been in favour of having people coming to this country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgOI4_0fFMFZhp00
Boris Johnson said that the UK is short of ‘hundreds of thousands’ of IT experts and could relax immigration rules with India as a result. Pictured today on his way to India

'We have a massive shortage in the UK, not least in experts in IT and programmers. We need to have a professional approach but it has to be controlled.’

He made the comments as he flew to India, where he will today hail a new era in the UK and India’s trade relationship.

He will confirm more than £1billion in new investments and export deals, creating 11,000 jobs across the UK.

He is also set to welcome a taxpayer-backed satellite firm, OneWeb, signing a contract which could see Britain launch its satellites from India.

No10 said the ‘historic’ move will be a ‘significant development’ for the operations of the company.

Mr Johnson said last night: ‘As I arrive in India, I see vast possibilities for what our two great nations can achieve together. It will only go from strength to strength.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0582Ek_0fFMFZhp00
As part of his visit to India, the prime minister will confirm more than £1billion in new investments and export deals, creating 11,000 jobs across the UK

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Palace shock at Prince Harry: Royal staff slam 'breathtaking arrogance' over Duke's comment about 'protecting' the Queen and suggestion Her Majesty tells him secrets

Prince Harry was last night accused by royal staff of 'breathtaking arrogance'. They said his self-delusion knew 'no bounds' in an extraordinary interview in which he claimed he wanted to 'protect' the Queen. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his 'special'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Revealed: Hundreds of millions in UK taxpayers’ money handed to companies still operating in Russia

Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia, The Independent can reveal.The government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine, it has emerged.Britain has active contracts worth at least £294,803,502 with 15 multinationals that are still doing business in Russia, according to an analysis carried out by The Independent. Ministers have been urged to sever ties with these companies and cancel all recently signed contracts.More than 600 companies have withdrawn from Russia since the beginning of the...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is 'ready to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol' as he prepares for a fresh clash with Brussels over the post-Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is getting ready for a fresh clash with Brussels as he prepares to tear up the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Sources confirmed yesterday that ministers were drawing up laws allowing them to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, which has been blamed for driving a wedge between the province and the rest of the UK.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of breaking vow to ‘ensure Putin fails in Ukraine’ in hunt for India trade deal

Boris Johnson has been accused of breaking a pledge to do everything possible to ensure “Putin fails” in Ukraine, in his desire for a post-Brexit trade deal with India.Opposition parties hit out after the prime minister admitted he did not try to persuade India to drop its neutral stance towards Russia – as he pressed the accelerator on an agreement.Last month, No 10 insisted it was putting pressure on “all world leaders” to join a global push to ensure Ukraine’s misery “cannot continue and that Putin fails in what he’s trying to do”.But, in New Delhi, after talks between...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Calls for Australia to INVADE the Solomon Islands before it strikes a deal with China: 'This is our Cuban missile crisis'

A commentator has called for Australia to invade the Solomon Islands and 'engineer' regime change after Beijing's plans to establish a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation were leaked. In the publication Macrobusiness, David Llewellyn-Smith argues that Scott Morrison should 'force a direct confrontation' with the communist superpower...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Uk#Fta#Oneweb
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy