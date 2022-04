MIDLAND – A Midland probationary police officer was arrested Monday for hindering the apprehension of a wanted fugitive. According to Midland Police, Jake Salas was arrested by Midland police on Monday, April 18, 2022, after allegedly giving information to a suspect the police were going to arrest. According to the arrest affidavit, an unidentified woman told the Midland Police Department that she knew where a wanted fugitive was and would offer help to capture him. While attempting to capture the fugitive, the woman received a phone call from the officer she was working with. The woman…

