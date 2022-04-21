ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

PHOTOS: South vs. Chardon baseball, April 20, 2022

By Brian Fisher
News-Herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos from South vs. Chardon baseball, April 20, 2022, by Brian...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chardon, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Chardon, OH
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior-heavy Bethel Park boys lacrosse ready to make postseason run

Bethel Park’s boys lacrosse team placed third in Section 1-3A at 6-2 last season, behind only Mt. Lebanon (8-0) and Upper St. Clair (7-1). The Black Hawks edged Fox Chapel, 5-4, in the WPIAL first round before losing a 14-7 decision to North Allegheny to finish 10-6 overall. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills baseball looking to shake struggles at plate

The beginning of the 2022 baseball season has been more than unkind to Penn Hills. Offensively, the Indians have stagnated. Through 10 games, Penn Hills hit .217 as a team and suffered nine losses. While there is plenty of time to get on track, Penn Hills coach Rodney Stubbs knows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Morning Call

Northampton softball rallies for an 8-7 win over Bethlehem Catholic to stay undefeated

Having been a member of Northampton’s 1996 state championship softball team, Konkrete Kids coach Kristy Henritzy remembers the days when the area’s top teams would often play 2-1 or 1-0 games. But today’s scholastic softball game is generally more hitter-friendly and fences are much more common, which wasn’t always the case in the 1990s. Henritzy watched Bethlehem Catholic swat three over the ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
The Morning Call

Boys basketball coach of the year: Parkland’s Andy Stephens overcame a personal loss to guide his team to big wins

Through Villanova team camps Parkland has been invited to over the years, Trojans boys basketball coach Andy Stephens has gotten to know Wildcats’ recently retired coach Jay Wright pretty well. Stephens has always been a fan and was so impressed with how Wright handled his departure from college basketball’s big stage this week. “He didn’t let that out of the bag and just sort of said I’m ...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville Star notebook: DiFalco picks up WPIAL scholar-athlete honor

Anthony DiFalco’s goals aren’t just limited to the soccer field. The Franklin Regional star also excels in the classroom. The WPIAL announced winners of its James Collins Scholar-Athlete Awards and DiFalco was a recipient. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. DiFalco was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Region and...
MURRYSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy