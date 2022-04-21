PHOTOS: South vs. Chardon baseball, April 20, 2022

A couple of showdowns in Class 6A and 4A highlight a busy Thursday around the softball diamonds. In Section 2-6A, Hempfield is back in a familiar place, in first place with a perfect 5-0 record, including 3-0 in section play. The Spartans however have only played once in the last...
Jacob McGuire pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven, to lead Pine-Richland to a 2-0 victory over Butler in Section 1-6A baseball Thursday night. Tristan Farrar got the final two outs to earn the save, working out of a bases-loaded jam for the Rams (5-6, 4-2)....
The Cedar Cliff big man and VMI signee made the cut Thursday when the field for the Mr. PA Basketball award was trimmed to 10. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The others in the group include Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, Quaker Valley’s Adou...
Maggie Richards went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Strasburg improved to 10-1 after an 8-4 Inter-Valley Conference crossover softball win over Claymont at Uhrichsville Friday night. Emma Gilkerson added a double and single, Audrey Allensworth posted a double and single and two RBIs and Hayley...
Bethel Park’s boys lacrosse team placed third in Section 1-3A at 6-2 last season, behind only Mt. Lebanon (8-0) and Upper St. Clair (7-1). The Black Hawks edged Fox Chapel, 5-4, in the WPIAL first round before losing a 14-7 decision to North Allegheny to finish 10-6 overall. “I...
Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery is in the “Terrific Ten.”. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The senior center and Liberty signee made the cut Thursday when the field for the Miss PA Basketball award was trimmed to 10. She was joined on...
The beginning of the 2022 baseball season has been more than unkind to Penn Hills. Offensively, the Indians have stagnated. Through 10 games, Penn Hills hit .217 as a team and suffered nine losses. While there is plenty of time to get on track, Penn Hills coach Rodney Stubbs knows...
The top-ranked North Allegheny boys volleyball team scored a 3-0 victory over Fox Chapel on April 19. It was the Tigers’ 69th straight win in section play. The 25-10, 25-12, 25-21 victory helped NA improve to 4-0 overall and in Section 2-3A. Nico Sfeir had five kills, Caleb Schall...
Having been a member of Northampton’s 1996 state championship softball team, Konkrete Kids coach Kristy Henritzy remembers the days when the area’s top teams would often play 2-1 or 1-0 games. But today’s scholastic softball game is generally more hitter-friendly and fences are much more common, which wasn’t always the case in the 1990s. Henritzy watched Bethlehem Catholic swat three over the ...
Through Villanova team camps Parkland has been invited to over the years, Trojans boys basketball coach Andy Stephens has gotten to know Wildcats’ recently retired coach Jay Wright pretty well. Stephens has always been a fan and was so impressed with how Wright handled his departure from college basketball’s big stage this week. “He didn’t let that out of the bag and just sort of said I’m ...
Anthony DiFalco’s goals aren’t just limited to the soccer field. The Franklin Regional star also excels in the classroom. The WPIAL announced winners of its James Collins Scholar-Athlete Awards and DiFalco was a recipient. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. DiFalco was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Region and...
