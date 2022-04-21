ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

SPD Beefing Up Patrols Behind Sonora Elementary

By Tracey Petersen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – Police are stepping up patrols around Sonora Elementary after recent reports from students of people walking along a campus fence, with one individual allegedly taking photos while watching them at recess and another possibly carrying a gun. Concern over these reports had the school’s Principal,...

KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
Sonora, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for stabbing boyfriend on Easter, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
ATWATER, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police arrest gang member with handgun in vehicle

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Hollister Police Officer made a traffic arrest Tuesday in Downtown Hollister and found a loaded handgun. The driver was on felony probation for a gang-related offense and was pulled over Tuesday for a "minor mechanical lighting violation." The driver was taken to San Benito County Jail for violating probation and new The post Hollister Police arrest gang member with handgun in vehicle appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Stealing Money From Stockton Restaurant

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are looking for someone who recently stole money from a restaurant. On April 7, after eating a meal at the restaurant in the 500 block of Carolyn Weston Boulevard, the suspect walked into the back office and stole money from a cabinet, Stockton PD says. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. While in the back office, the suspect is seen dropping a black handgun, picking it up, and putting it into his pocket. It’s unknown if the firearm is real or an imitation/replica firearm. Police released still images of the suspect in hopes that he’s recognized. Anyone who knows the thief is asked to call Stockton police.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

CHP report: 2 suspected of DUI in 3-vehicle crash

A three-car crash on Pleasant Valley Road east of Newtown Road in the Pleasant Valley area sent one driver to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by air ambulance Wednesday. Two of the drivers involved were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol.
PLACERVILLE, CA

