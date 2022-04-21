ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Andrew Satavu, DoorDasher, killed in Modesto 'was just doing his job delivering food'

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends said Satavu was a loving husband,...

www.abc10.com

CBS Sacramento

‘No Way He Provoked Anything’: Modesto Neighborhood Shocked And Afraid After DoorDash Driver Gunned Down

MODESTO (CBS13) — A neighborhood in Modesto was shocked and shaken after one of their own was gunned down while simply working to support his family. Modesto police officers found Andrew Satavu, 56, in his car Monday night. They say he’d been shot multiple times on a DoorDash delivery. “He was just a nice man. I can’t imagine anyone doing that to him,” said neighbor Sherri Fabbri. Sherri is still upset at the news after living next to Andrew and his family for years. “When I heard about it, I just broke down,” she said. “I just keep thinking it couldn’t be him, it...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detectives: Man Shot To Death In Modesto Was DoorDash Driver Who Had Just Completed Delivery

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say the man who was found shot to death in a car on Monday night in Modesto was a DoorDash driver. Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Gardenia Road a little before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of multiple shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures, but police say he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, homicide detectives identified the man killed as 56-year-old Modesto resident Andrew Satavu. Detectives say Satavu was working for DoorDash and had just completed a food delivery in the area of the shooting. Investigators say the shooting remains under investigation and it’s still unclear if it was a random attack. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson said they were shocked and saddened after the incident. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Satavu’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We are reaching out to Mr. Satavu’s family to extend our condolences and will support them in any way we can,” the spokesperson said.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

1 man killed in Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — One man is dead following a shooting Monday night in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. near the 1600 block of Gardenia Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times.
MODESTO, CA
#Fiji#Accident
