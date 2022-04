TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Friday is Earth Day and one local group is planning a march in support of Climate Change awareness. The EARTHlings, which stands for Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute, is a group of young adults in Terre Haute that are hoping to raise awareness about the effects and dangers of climate change. The group worked with the Terre Haute City Council to pass a resolution recognizing the severity of climate change and helped develop the city’s Sustainability Commission.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO