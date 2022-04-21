ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Volunteers honored with luncheon at Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday

By Mike Mangas, Adam Robinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — Volunteers are back at Redding's Good News Rescue Mission and they were honored on Wednesday. They're critical to the mission's mission. The pandemic prevented them from being able to interact with guests—some 20,000 fewer hours in 2020...

