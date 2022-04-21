ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco deputies searching for break in Teneisha Griffith death investigation

By Justin Schecker
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly a month after the discovery of her body on the side of the road in a rural area of northern Pasco County, it remains a mystery what exactly happened to 27-year-old Teneisha Griffith .

“We need something to speed up this investigation,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Wednesday.

Sheriff Nocco spoke publicly for the first time about this death investigation after 8 On Your Side asked for an update.

“We do have detectives that are actively working this case,” he said.

Deputies found Griffith’s 2008 white Nissan Altima in Hillsborough County , the sheriff’s office announced last week.

Sheriff Nocco said investigators from his office are still waiting for critical information from the medical examiner about what happened to Griffith.

“Once we get the cause of death,” he said, “we’ll be able to find out more information where the case will lead us.”

The family reported the young mother missing to Tampa police the week of March 20 after she stopped answering her daughter’s phone calls and did not show up to work.

That Thursday, March 24, Pasco deputies recovered her body in the Lacoochee area near the Hernando County Line.

Friends and family have since gathered for a celebration of Teneisha’s life at a church in Lutz.

“Teneisha needs justice and if you’re loyal like Teneisha, say something,” her sister Darcelle said during an exclusive sit-down interview in late March.

Sheriff Nocco is echoing that message from Teneisha’s mom and sisters. Right now, he said deputies do not have any suspects or persons of interest connected to Teneisha’s disappearance and death.

“It’s got to be on somebody’s heart,” the sheriff said. “They may have a clue. They may have something and they haven’t revealed it to us yet. I’m asking you please do this. Don’t do it for law enforcement. Do it for her family. Do it for her loved ones.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Teneisha Griffith between March 19-24 to come forward.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance or death of Teneisha, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Online tips can be made at www.crimestopperstb.com.

You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

