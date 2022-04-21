Unemployment rates remain mostly stable in Wisconsin

MADISON

Unemployment rates generally were stable in Wisconsin, with Janesville’s rate holding steady at 3.6% between February and March, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The March rate in Janesville was down from 4.9% recorded in March 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic still was having a major impact on the economy.

Beloit’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in March, up from 4.4% in February, but down from 6.2% in March 2021.

Milwaukee had the highest unemployment rate among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin at 5% in March, down slightly from 5.1% in February, and down from 7.4% in March of 2021.

Racine tied with Beloit for the second highest unemployment rate among the largest communities at 4.9% in March, down from 5.2% in February and down from 7.7% in March of 2021.

Madison had the lowest rate among the largest communities in the state at 2% in March, unchanged from February’s rate and down from 3.3% in March of 2021.

Fitchburg tied Madison for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2% in March, down slightly from 2.2% in February and down from 3.6% in March of 2021.

Of the 35 largest communities in the state, 17 saw unemployment rates decline between February and March, nine saw unemployment rate increases, and nine saw no change in unemployment rates.

Among counties, Rock County saw a slight increase in its unemployment rate. March’s rate in Rock County was 4.1%, up from 4% in February, but down from 5.1% in March 2021.

Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in March, down slightly from 3.4% in February, and down from 4.7% in March 2021.

Iron County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 6.5% in March, up slightly from 6.2% in February, but down from 8.9% in March 2021.

Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin counties at 2.3%, unchanged from February’s rate, but down from 3.5% recorded in March 2021.

Ten Wisconsin counties recorded unemployment rate increases between February and March, while 45 counties recorded unemployment rate decreases. Ten counties saw no change in unemployment rates.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.8% in March, down slightly from 2.9% in February and down from 4.3% in March of 2021.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in March, down from 3.8% in February and down from 6% in March of 2021.