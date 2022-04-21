ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsches and Ferraris No Longer Hog Parking Spots In LA Neighborhood, After I-Team Report

By Joel Grover
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you drive down Fountain Avenue in the heart of LA's popular Silverlake neighborhood, there are now plenty of open meters and plenty of parking spots on residential streets. Just a month ago, many of the spots were taken by Porsches and Ferraris, leaving residents and customers of some businesses with...

