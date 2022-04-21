Garnar holds briefing for information on shelters and power outages

BINGHAMTON, NY – Greater Binghamton continues to deal with the aftermath of yesterday’s historic snowfall.

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, 10 thousand pounds of dry ice and 43 thousand bottles of water were distributed throughout our area since the storm.

Garnar also says that within the next 24 hours, the county should have another 50 thousand pounds of dry ice available for distribution.

Regarding power outages, as of 3pm today, NYSEG’s website indicated that over 29 thousand customers were still without power in Broome County.

Garnar says that roughly 100 people were working on power restoration yesterday, compared to the 400 working today.

“My understanding is they have crews that they brought in from other states as well working on that. But, I would not be surprised to see that some people’s power will not get restored until Friday or even the weekend,” he said.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that electric was restored to all village addresses this afternoon as well as Endicott’s main water well.

Johnson City Mayor Marty Meaney said that about 1 thousand J-C residents were still without power as of 2 p.m.

For those in need of a relief shelter, Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, in Binghamton is open until 7PM, and then the shelter will be moving to the Baldwin Gym on the SUNY Broome campus.

