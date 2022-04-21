ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ex-McDonald’s Employee Turned Superstar Launches Thank You Campaign

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YaAM_0fFM8QyI00

Employees of McDonald’s may not always make top dollar, but the company has at least launched a new program to single out and thank employees who went above and beyond the call of duty to help out customers.

Sometimes the message gets delivered by a celebrity.

In a recent case it was a former McDonald’s employee turned hip-hop artist who visited an Atlanta area store to thank employees there and launch the “Thank You Crew” program.

“I learned a lot working at McDonald’s before my music career took off,” Lil Yachty told the crew, according to a company statement. “This visit brought those memories right back,” he added.

Faced with tighter labor markets, McDonald’s moved to raise minimum pay at stores it owns and operates to $15 an hour by 2024. However the vast majority of U.S. McDonald’s are operated by franchise owners who set their own pay rates.

And while unionization efforts at other food outlets such as Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report have gained some momentum, McDonald’s has been able to shield itself behind the franchise model.

So a campaign of appreciation may be understood as an attempt to at least try to raise employee morale.

“I learned a lot working at McDonald’s before my music career took off, and this visit brought those memories right back,” Yachty said in the statement. “I give huge credit to all the McDonald’s crew showing up and working hard every single day. They deserve big things, real celebrations, and I’m here for that.”

As part of the 'Thank You Crew’ initiative, McDonald's is asking customers to contribute their own stories.

"We want to hear about the burger-making masters behind the counter that always deliver the perfect pickles-onion-lettuce-mayo-ketchup ratio, the manager who made sure your little sister got her favorite Happy Meal toy, or the crew member who did something truly inspiring that deserves to be shouted from the rooftops," the company said in a statement.

"Local franchisees who own and operate McDonald’s restaurants across the US will recognize many of these crew with one-of-a-kind thank-you experiences that are personalized to them," the company added.

The acknowledgements can range from a party with friends and family at the restaurant, to free tickets to see their favorite artist or sports team to weekend getaways in some cases.

The company launched a new ad campaign touting the program as well as a web site to gather customer stories at mcdonalds.com/thanks.

As for Lil Yachty, he put in an order for a McChicken and fries and a chocolate milk shake.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Yachty
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Morale#Labor Markets#Food Drink#Sbux
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy