Huntsville, AL

Ditto Landing to host clean-up day next month

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A clean-up day will be held next month at Ditto Landing thanks to help from the Southeast Family YMCA.

The event, part of YMCA’s Togetherness Initiative, will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Local superintendents discuss local growth and student programs

The project will include plenty of outdoor cleaning opportunities, including trash pick-up, trimming bushes and growth, spreading topsoil and compost, removing landscaping fabric, cutting down dead trees, and striping parking lots.

Everyone, regardless of age or skill level, is welcome to help.

If you would like to participate, sign-up here or contact Kathy Parikh at katparikh@comcast.net or 256-975-4921.

