Nicolas Cage is going to be a girl dad. The "National Treasure" actor shared the big news during a sneak peek of his upcoming appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." In January, Cage, 58, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, confirmed they were expecting their first child together. "I am going to have a little girl," he shared in the clip, released April 21. And as he explained, because of his love for one particular hit by the Beatles--which was penned by John Lennon--the name they've chosen for their baby has a special connection.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO