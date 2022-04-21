ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Program uses the outdoors as a way to promote good health

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago
The Skagit Nature Rx: Family Treks program offered through United General District 304 offers a healthy dose of the outdoors.

Several families happily took their medicine Tuesday morning at Pomona Grange Park as they took part in the first walk of the three-walk Walking Series designed for families with children 5 and under.

There’s also an afternoon Wandering Series of three walks.

For more information, go to unitedgeneral.org/nature-rx/.

Through an affiliation with Hike It Baby, a national program, AmeriCorps member Katie Larkin leads Skagit Nature Rx, where participants can explore local parks and trails.

“Enjoy the outdoors together, discovering the joys of our beautiful natural surroundings,” Larkin said of program.

It’s obviously a popular prescription for wellness — every available spot for the free program was filled.

“It’s proven to be extremely popular,” Larkin said. “We have a waiting list already.”

For those worried about not having the necessary outdoor gear, the program has items available for checkout, including rain gear, boots and hats.

“They can sign up for gear at the same time they sign up for the program,” Larkin said. “We have a lot. So much that I have a hard time finding a place to store it all.”

Larkin was joined Tuesday by fellow AmeriCorps member Jae Vallely, and together they explained Tuesday’s theme of Connecting to Nature.

Participants pieced together nature bracelets by traipsing along the trail in search of natural items to stick to bracelets made of duct tape.

Trang Hartlieb and her 4-year-old son Lucas came from Bellingham to take part in the series.

“We have done the Trek for Treasure before,” Hartlieb said. “So we saw this and it’s amazing. Lucas loves the outdoors and he does so much better when we spend time outside.”

After carb-loading on peanut butter sandwich triangles and a piece of banana, and following group introductions, Lucas didn’t hesitate in discovering a piece of fiddlehead fern for his mom’s bracelet.

That was the first of a myriad of natural items selected for a bracelet that was more wreath-like by the end of the walk.

Anacortes’ Teresa Leisenring and her daughter Brooklyn took a more laid-back approach, carefully selecting items ranging from small pine cones to tiny cedar sprigs.

Leisenring is no stranger to the offerings of United General District 304. She worked in the Fitness Center office in 2013-2014.

“After COVID and everything, this is a great opportunity to meet other parents and kids,” she said.

As the group continued down the path, it encountered the first of two activity-specific sandwich boards. This one was titled “Hummingbird Superflappers” and asked everyone to flap their arms — just like a hummingbird — for 15 seconds.

It was a solid build-up for the next area of exploration, which required they cross the footbridge to the shoreline of Friday Creek.

Once there, Kristy Cavanaugh and her two daughters, 2-year-old Ripley and 4-year-old Kennedy, got down to the business of throwing rocks and sticks into the rushing waters.

“Any excuse to get outside in some fresh air,” Cavanaugh of Burlington said. “And of course, to get out with other kids is so important. We don’t get this type of opportunity much.”

Continuing on, the bracelets continued to grow in size as wild rose petals, ferns, sticks, mushrooms and lichen were attached.

By the end of the walk, Lucas had again worked up an appetite.

“It was fun,” he said in a hushed tone partly because of shyness and partly because the sandwich triangle was half gone. “Next week I make more friends.”

Times of San Diego

Opinion: A Community Garden Plants Seeds for Special Needs Students to Shine

I’ve worked as an occupational therapist at the Sierra School of San Diego since 2018. In my role, I help ensure our students spend time outside of the classroom, including field trips and time spent in the San Carlos Community Garden, a sustainable community garden that operates in partnership with our school, where we provide special education services to students who require additional educational and behavioral supports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Our Essential Guide to Cheeseboard Etiquette

Cheeseboards have never been more popular, perhaps because creative cheeseboard designs are all over social media. A cheese and charcuterie board makes a dramatic and beautiful centerpiece, and it adds color and panache to any table. Before you dig in, however, it's helpful to know a bit of cheeseboard etiquette. We spoke to cheese experts to find out how to make cheeseboards like a pro, as well as partake in one without committing any faux pas.
FOOD & DRINKS
PopSugar

12 Solar Lights That Will Illuminate Your Outdoor Space

From cozy outdoor couches to dining sets for all your entertaining needs and even sleek fire pits and tables, there's nothing we love more than sprucing up our outdoor spaces. If you're on a mission to revamp your outdoor space for the warmer weather, changing the furniture and decor isn't enough. Adding the right amount of outdoor lighting can set the vibe and ambience. It's truly the cherry on top of a welcoming space. We rounded up the best outdoor solar lighting for patios, backyards, balconies, decks, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Skagit Valley Herald

Out and About

N Kiwanis salmon barbecue: The 38th annual Kiwanis salmon barbecue will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dinning and takeout will be available. n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival continues through April...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Skagit Valley Herald

Saturday is opening day for fishing on lowland lakes

Anglers throughout the state will take to hundreds of lakes stocked with catchable trout Saturday as the state’s lowland trout season begins. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife stocks lakes throughout the year, and while many are open for fishing year-round, the annual opening day offers an opportunity for anglers to fish for thousands of trout planted over the winter and spring.
HOBBIES
UPI News

Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover

The healthier lifestyles recommended for stroke survivors are often easier said than done, but online programs are coming to the rescue, according to a new study. "Online platforms are a viable and impactful model to address the health information needs and behavior change challenges of stroke survivors," said study author Ashleigh Guillaumier of the University of Newcastle in Australia.
HEALTH
