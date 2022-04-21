Program uses the outdoors as a way to promote good health

The Skagit Nature Rx: Family Treks program offered through United General District 304 offers a healthy dose of the outdoors.

Several families happily took their medicine Tuesday morning at Pomona Grange Park as they took part in the first walk of the three-walk Walking Series designed for families with children 5 and under.

There’s also an afternoon Wandering Series of three walks.

For more information, go to unitedgeneral.org/nature-rx/.

Through an affiliation with Hike It Baby, a national program, AmeriCorps member Katie Larkin leads Skagit Nature Rx, where participants can explore local parks and trails.

“Enjoy the outdoors together, discovering the joys of our beautiful natural surroundings,” Larkin said of program.

It’s obviously a popular prescription for wellness — every available spot for the free program was filled.

“It’s proven to be extremely popular,” Larkin said. “We have a waiting list already.”

For those worried about not having the necessary outdoor gear, the program has items available for checkout, including rain gear, boots and hats.

“They can sign up for gear at the same time they sign up for the program,” Larkin said. “We have a lot. So much that I have a hard time finding a place to store it all.”

Larkin was joined Tuesday by fellow AmeriCorps member Jae Vallely, and together they explained Tuesday’s theme of Connecting to Nature.

Participants pieced together nature bracelets by traipsing along the trail in search of natural items to stick to bracelets made of duct tape.

Trang Hartlieb and her 4-year-old son Lucas came from Bellingham to take part in the series.

“We have done the Trek for Treasure before,” Hartlieb said. “So we saw this and it’s amazing. Lucas loves the outdoors and he does so much better when we spend time outside.”

After carb-loading on peanut butter sandwich triangles and a piece of banana, and following group introductions, Lucas didn’t hesitate in discovering a piece of fiddlehead fern for his mom’s bracelet.

That was the first of a myriad of natural items selected for a bracelet that was more wreath-like by the end of the walk.

Anacortes’ Teresa Leisenring and her daughter Brooklyn took a more laid-back approach, carefully selecting items ranging from small pine cones to tiny cedar sprigs.

Leisenring is no stranger to the offerings of United General District 304. She worked in the Fitness Center office in 2013-2014.

“After COVID and everything, this is a great opportunity to meet other parents and kids,” she said.

As the group continued down the path, it encountered the first of two activity-specific sandwich boards. This one was titled “Hummingbird Superflappers” and asked everyone to flap their arms — just like a hummingbird — for 15 seconds.

It was a solid build-up for the next area of exploration, which required they cross the footbridge to the shoreline of Friday Creek.

Once there, Kristy Cavanaugh and her two daughters, 2-year-old Ripley and 4-year-old Kennedy, got down to the business of throwing rocks and sticks into the rushing waters.

“Any excuse to get outside in some fresh air,” Cavanaugh of Burlington said. “And of course, to get out with other kids is so important. We don’t get this type of opportunity much.”

Continuing on, the bracelets continued to grow in size as wild rose petals, ferns, sticks, mushrooms and lichen were attached.

By the end of the walk, Lucas had again worked up an appetite.

“It was fun,” he said in a hushed tone partly because of shyness and partly because the sandwich triangle was half gone. “Next week I make more friends.”