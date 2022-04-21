ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Climate change is affecting the fight against Arizona wildfires

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire season in Arizona is getting longer,...

Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
#Drier
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
The Weather Channel

Wildfire Near Flagstaff, Arizona, Burns Structures, Forces Hundreds to Flee

The fire northeast of Flagstaff was being fueled by high winds. An estimated 700 homes were under evacuation orders. A portion of US Highway 89 was closed. Structures burned and hundreds of homes were under evacuation orders as a fast-moving wildfire fueled by dry, windy weather grew near Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Independent

Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent contained

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
ENVIRONMENT
12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

