Madison County, OH

Arrest made in fatal Easter shooting in Madison County

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

SOUTH SOLON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the village of South Solon on Easter Sunday.

Zachary Warnock, 34, is being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail on charges of tampering with evidence and possessing weapons under disability with additional charges possible, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots being fired from a vehicle in South Solon.

While on their way to the scene, deputies were notified that a car had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County by a woman who had been shot.

The woman, identified by police as Alexandra E. Goins, 29, of Sylvania, was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation found the shots had been fired in South Solon, which led to Warnock’s arrest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-852-1212.

