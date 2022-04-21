ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia nurse who ran Boston Marathon in scrubs sets Guinness World Record

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia nurse who ran the Boston Marathon in scrubs to raise awareness and money for pandemic-weary nurses is now a Guinness Book of World Records holder. Sam Roecker, a nurse at Penn Medicine's Perelman Center,...

