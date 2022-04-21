Philadelphia nurse who ran Boston Marathon in scrubs sets Guinness World Record

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are hosting the 10th annual ALS Awareness Game between Boston College and Virginia Tech on Saturday night, with proceeds from the game benefitting the Peter Frates Foundation. The game will take place at Fenway Park, honoring the late Pete Frates, who captained the B.C. baseball team before championing the cause of ALS awareness and research following his diagnosis in 2012. Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34. Frates was the driving force behind the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, which helped raise over $220 million towards research for a cure. The game, which will begin at 6 p.m., is the third ALS Game for B.C. at Fenway Park. The last one was in 2018. Tickets are general admission and cost $10 apiece at redsox.com/alsgame. Fans can watch the game on ACC Network or listen on the radio on WEEI 850 AM.

