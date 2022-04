Just five months into the job, San Dieguito Union High School District’s superintendent has been put on administrative leave. Cheryl James-Ward was hired in November 2021 to lead the North County district’s more than 13,000 students. She has now been relieved of her duties pending an investigation into racially biased comments she made at a district diversity, equity and inclusion training last week.

