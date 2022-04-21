ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy approves demolishing Uncle Sam garage

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ut8V2_0fFM4ntb00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy City Planning Commission has unanimously approved demolition of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage. But it’s back to the drawing board on a proposed surface lot the garage owner has suggested for the area.

Work begins to prepare Troy’s Uncle Sam parking garage for demolition

The proposed lot would include 170 spaces. Commission members are concerned with the prospective use of gravel, which could pose environmental and maintenance issues. They also want a guarantee that once the surface lot is in place, a more permanent solution is eventually presented.

The site plan proposal now goes back to the applicant for revisions, and the commission will revisit it at its next meeting on May 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy