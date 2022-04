Kontji Anthony is rightfully an inspiration for a generation of journalists. So, not only Memphis residents, but also several aspiring anchors and reporters were dejected when she announced she is leaving WMC. Anthony is taking a step back from broadcast after over two decades in the business. She hasn’t revealed the next step of her career yet, nor why she is leaving WMC. Her background outside the news studio is equally impressive, and it’s worth the look in this Kontji Anderson wiki.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO