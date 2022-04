JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Water rates have not increased in in Jefferson County in 18 years. County commissioners must decide if now is the time to do so. "In 2004, the rate was set at $35.79 cents, and in 2009 and 2011, different discounts were put on. One was 10 percent off the minimum -- and the other was $2 off the bill," Jefferson County Water and Sewer District Director Mike Eroshevich said.

