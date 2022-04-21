ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron attacks Le Pen on Russia, Muslim headscarf ban pledge

By JOHN LEICESTER and SYLVIE CORBET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron tore into his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a television debate Wednesday for her ties to Russia and for wanting to strip Muslim women of their right to cover their heads in public, as he seeks the votes he needs to win another...

Vladimir Putin
Marine Le Pen
Alexei Navalny
Emmanuel Macron
